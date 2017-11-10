5 ace reasons to live in Leytonstone

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Time Out reader Milly Youngman explains why she loves living in Leytonstone.

What do you love about Leytonstone?

‘It has a real village feel. It’s a little pocket of escape from the hubbub of central London, but it’s really easy to get pretty much anywhere thanks to the Central line.’

What do you like to do at weekends?

‘I enjoy being close to the beautiful green space of Epping Forest. In summer, I love to take a stroll along to Hollow Ponds, hire a boat and while away the afternoon with some prosecco and a meal-deal picnic.’

A post shared by Miles (@miles.will_travel) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Does Leytonstone have any claims to fame?

‘Alfred Hitchcock was born here on the High Road. In the tube station, you’ll see mosaics depicting some of his most famous films.’

Do you have a local boozer?’

‘The Red Lion – they do a mean Sunday roast and a glass of house wine is surprisingly cheap.’

A post shared by Matthew Borley (@mattcbroley) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Do you think you’ll ever move?

‘I love it here. The area is developing, with new shops, cafés and exciting events, but it’s still affordable. I can 100 percent see myself living here for the foreseeable future.’

