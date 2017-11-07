5 brilliant reasons to live in Bounds Green

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Charlie Allenby explains what's so great about living in Bounds Green

Why did you move to Bounds Green?

‘I used to live in Finsbury Park but it was getting quite expensive. Bounds Green was more in my budget and it had a good vibe about it. It also has a really nice art deco tube station.

What do you like to do in the area?

‘There’s a big Greek community in the area, so you can pick up amazing pastries and huge tubs of feta at the local bakery and deli. And the New River walk is a nice way to escape the pollution and noise of the North Circular.’

Any good places for a drink?

‘The Prince is a great craft beer pub which opened about 18 months ago. It’s the only thing like it in the area. They do top-notch beer and host fun events like the monthly “wine wars” night.’

Where’s your favourite place to eat?

‘Vrisaki on Myddleton Road. It’s an amazing traditional Greek restaurant that looks like a kebab shop from the outside but there’s a proper sit-down area in the back where they serve up a mean six-course mezze.’

Would you want to live anywhere else?

‘I’m happy in Bounds Green, but if I could live anywhere it would probably be near Upper Street in Angel. I might have to rob a bank first, though…’