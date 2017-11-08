5 reasons why living in Chiswick is awesome

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Tom Brick explains what's so great about living in Chiswick

How long have you lived in the neighbourhood?

‘Nearly two years. I used to come over to visit friends in the area before I moved – it was always a nice leafy spot to discover.’

What do you like to do on weekends?

‘There’s a huge number of green spaces to explore. Chiswick House has some beautiful gardens that are perfect for dog-spotting on sunny days. Turnham Green Terrace and Chiswick High Road are great to wander along at the weekends. And the Old Cinema antique shop has all sorts of cool and weird knick-knacks and furniture – it’s fun to rummage through.’

Any local celebs?

‘It’s home to both Ant and Dec, apparently.’

Where’s good for a coffee?

‘Chief Coffee, just off Turnham Green Terrace – as well as really good coffee, there’s a room full of pinball machines in the basement.’

Any good pubs in the area?

‘The Bell & Crown. I came across it on a walk along the river shortly after moving into the area – there are loads of good beers (the Fuller’s brewery isn’t too far away) and the bar staff are really friendly. There’s also a beautiful little patio and dog-friendly conservatory overlooking the river. It’s great in summer.’

