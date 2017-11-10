5 reasons why living in East Croydon is totally great

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Maddy Duxbury tells us why she loves living in East Croydon

How long have you lived in East Croydon?

‘I moved here in 2016. As a first-time buyer, I’d given up on buying in London but Croydon was just about affordable. The amount of theatre, art, music and literary events on offer is really impressive.’

Tell us something that people might not expect to find in Croydon?

‘The Croydonites Festival. You can see new theatre and performance art every spring and it showcases experimental and alternative theatre.’

Where do you go for a drink?

‘The Spread Eagle – it’s got a theatre upstairs which hosts comedy gigs, cinema nights and performances. The free cinema club is the saviour of Monday nights!’

Any cool cultural spots?

‘The Arts Quarter, where landowners have given permission for street artists to share their work with the community at over 60 different locations. The works change regularly, so there’s always something new to see.’

Can you imagine living anywhere else?

‘I’ve lived in the USA, Spain and Argentina but London always draws me back. A stint in New York will always be the dream, but Croydon feels like home.’

