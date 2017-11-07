6 totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

The Lord Mayor’s Show

Missed out on Bonfire Night? Get your pyro fix at the annual Lord Mayor’s Show. It starts with a floating pageant on the Thames and continues with a three-mile procession from 11am. The whole shebang ends with a spectacular fireworks display over the river at 5.15pm. Nab a spot on the bank between Waterloo and Blackfriars bridges for the best views. Various locations. Sat Nov 11.

‘Baby Driver’

Ditch the multiplex for a more civilised experience at the Conran Shop, where they’ll be decking out the top floor with bean bags and serving up free popcorn and drinks for a screening of stunt thriller ‘Baby Driver’. RSVP on their Facebook page. The Conran Shop. Tube: Regent’s Park. Wed Nov 8.

The ‘Justice League’ Experience

Go behind the scenes of new superhero flick ‘Justice League’ at this interactive experience. See props and costumes and snoop around Wonder Woman’s office and other sets from the film. Get tickets at www.showfilmfirst.com. The College. Tube: Holborn. Thu Nov 9-Fri Nov 10.

Music Week at the House of MTV

Dive head first into the music business at a week-long House of MTV pop-up, with panels, live shows and insider info. Expect performances from the likes of AJ Tracey plus chats with Tinie Tempah and more. Hackney House. Shoreditch High St Overground. Wed Nov 8-Sat Nov 11.

November Rain beer festival

Dalston’s 40FT Brewery is teaming up with Howling Hops, Beavertown, Signature and other favourites for a classic rock-inspired beer festival. Don’t forget to don your leather jacket and dress up: the rockiest outfit wins free pints. 40FT Brewery. Dalston Junction Overground. Sat Nov 11.

Free coffee

Need a pick-me-up? Head to Ham Yard Hotel where cashless café Over Under Coffee is setting up shop. It usually only accepts card payments to help speed things up, but you can ditch the plastic this week as it’s offering free coffee to celebrate the launch. 4 Ham Yard. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Until Sun Nov 12.

