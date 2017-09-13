A 12-inch ‘cookie pizza’ is coming to London

Fair-haired baking duo Blondies Kitchen is launching a permanent ‘milk and cookies bar’ in Selfridges, and we want some of what they’re cooking. Mainly, we want the 12-inch ‘cookie pizza’, which is basically a biscuit of gargantuan proportions, covered in piped peanut butter and Nutella and served in a classic pizza box. This pizza is £30, mind, which is a bit much, but it is big. Just to give you a quick – non-filthy – mental image of what 12 inches looks like, it’s quite a lot bigger than a Pizza Express pizza.

Also on the menu are vegan cookies made with dark chocolate and banana, and a gluten-free peanut butter and oat concoction called the ‘Gluten-who’. Sounds indulgent and smug-makingly virtuous, doesn’t it?

Milk and Cookie Bar launches at Selfridges on Friday September 15.

