A 39th floor rooftop terrace has opened in Canary Wharf

If there’s one thing Londoners love, it’s a good rooftop. Every summer you’ll find us flocking to the tops of buildings across the city for a chance to catch some stunning views (and maybe even some sun) with our drinks. But of all London’s best rooftops, not many hit such heights as the Novotel London Canary Wharf.

The new Novotel flagship is a 39-storey skyscraper hotel that launched in May. With 313 rooms and 26 unique suites, it’s a major addition to London’s hotel scene as well as setting a new high standard for Novotel hotels. But if there’s one aspect that’ll draw the crowds – visitors and Londoners alike – it’s a new three-story bar and restaurant called Bokan, which includes a roof terrace 127m above street level.

Bokan’s spectacular, 360-degree views are just one element. There’s also a cocktail list inspired by the ingredients that once arrived in London‘s docks after being shipped from around the world. Food lovers will get to pick from a menu inspired by the docks of Canary Wharf, with ingredients sourced from around the UK. All of which makes for a London roof experience you’ll find hard to top.

Find out more about Novotel London Canary Wharf and Bokan, and check out more great rooftop bars in London.