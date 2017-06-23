  • Blog
A Barbie-themed afternoon tea is coming to London

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday June 23 2017, 4:46pm

Desmond O'Neill

She just couldn’t let him enjoy his moment in the spotlight. Mere days after it was announced that her boyfriend Ken had been given a makeover, and that Soho’s achingly cool store Machine-A would be displaying an archive collection of dolls, Barbie Millicent Roberts has unveiled her very own limited run of afternoon tea. 

Celebrating the launch of her Instagram-based book, tea will be served in the Swans Bar at Maison Assouline – one of our capital’s most beautiful bookshops, it sells the kind of tomes that are designed to spruce up the dowdiest of coffee table. It’s a predictably pink affair: salmon and cucumber sarnies will be presented alongside strawberry poppy pink macarons from Parisian pâtissier Ladurée, redbush tea (because it’s pinkish, obvs) and a Barbie-pink cocktail.

The Barbie Afternoon Tea is available 3pm-5pm until July 1st for £30. Swans Bar at Maison Assouline, 196A Piccadilly, W1J 9EY. 

Love stuffing your face with scones? Check out our list of the best afternoon teas in London here. 

