A Barbie-themed afternoon tea is coming to London

She just couldn’t let him enjoy his moment in the spotlight. Mere days after it was announced that her boyfriend Ken had been given a makeover, and that Soho’s achingly cool store Machine-A would be displaying an archive collection of dolls, Barbie Millicent Roberts has unveiled her very own limited run of afternoon tea.

Celebrating the launch of her Instagram-based book, tea will be served in the Swans Bar at Maison Assouline – one of our capital’s most beautiful bookshops, it sells the kind of tomes that are designed to spruce up the dowdiest of coffee table. It’s a predictably pink affair: salmon and cucumber sarnies will be presented alongside strawberry poppy pink macarons from Parisian pâtissier Ladurée, redbush tea (because it’s pinkish, obvs) and a Barbie-pink cocktail.

The Barbie Afternoon Tea is available 3pm-5pm until July 1st for £30. Swans Bar at Maison Assouline, 196A Piccadilly, W1J 9EY.

