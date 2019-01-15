London’s best afternoon teas
January 2019: We've added a couple of newbies to the list: Rosewood London's sensory extravaganza Art Afternoon Tea, and the uber classy tea at The Langham hotel's Palm Court.
Forget brinner and brunch: eating at odd hours doesn’t get more indulgent, more delightfully decadent, than afternoon tea. London’s hotels, restaurants and cafés have the world’s best spread, so we’ve done the decent thing and eaten our way through the crème de la crème. It’s all here: from classic tea, plain scones, raisin scones and finger sandwiches, to lager-braised bacon jam, cannabis choccies, and Manolo Blahnik gingersnap stillettos.
The best classic afternoon tea in London
Science afternoon tea at The Ampersand Hotel
What’s the vibe? Fancy a side of chemical gas with your Earl Grey? Inspired by its South Kensington neighbour, the Science Museum, afternoon tea at luxury hotel The Ampersand may come served on a classic three-tier stand, but the rest is anything but traditional. Highlights included a ‘planet mousse’ that arrives billowing clouds of dry ice and a choccy dinosaur fossil you have to unearth from its coating of Oreo crumb ‘soil’. And if that all sounds a bit child-friendly for your liking, don’t panic: The Ampersand’s swish interiors and perfectly toasted scones will keep even the most sophisticated tea-drinker happy. Plus, there are unlimited refills of everything except the champers.
Price? £39.50 per person, £49.50 with a glass of champagne.
Dietary needs? Vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives available on the day.
Times? Mon-Sat, 12.30pm-9pm, Sun, 12.30pm-7pm.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Afternoon tea bus tour at B Bakery
What’s the vibe? If you’re entertaining visitors looking to ‘do’ London in a day or so, this Routemaster-based tea-cum-tour is fab value and a smart use of your time. Hop aboard a vintage double-decker at Victoria (or near Trafalgar Square) and scoff a fancy-schmancy platter of finger sandwiches, profiteroles, croque monsieurs and cupcakes as lively staff flit about with drinks. An unobtrusive voiceover gives an accessible overview of historic London as it passes by outside. Tourists bloody love it – we got stuck behind Theresa May’s motorcade on Whitehall, and a neighbouring tea taker got so excited, Earl Grey shot out of his nose. In tune with the trends, also check out their new vegan afternoon tea.
Price? £45 per person.
Dietary needs? Gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, halal and kosher needs can be accommodated. Notice on booking is required.
Times? Daily noon, 2.30pm or 5pm from Victoria; 12.30pm, 3pm from Northumberland Avenue.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Prêt-à-Portea at the Collins Room, The Berkeley
What’s the vibe? Served in the newly refurbed Collins Room, now a modern, light-filled dining room decked out with soft silver chairs and sleek glass tables, The Berkeley’s Prêt-à-Portea has been a stalwart of the high-tea scene for a decade. A selection of beautiful fashion-themed biscuits, sponges and sweets changes with the catwalk, but previous menus have included a Jimmy Choo-inspired shoe cake, made with praline cream and hazelnut croquant; and a neon yellow iced Manolo Blahnik gingersnap stiletto. Tasty savouries come in the form of mini bagels, cheese cupcakes and other canapés, but do note that scones and jam do not feature in any season’s collection here.
Price? £58 per person, £68 with a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne, £74 with a glass of Laurent Perrier rosé, Bollinger rosé or Ruinart Blancs de Blancs.
Dietary needs? Gluten and nut-free menus available with 24 hours’ notice.
Times? Daily, 1pm-5.30pm.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Traditional afternoon tea at English Tea Room at Brown’s Hotel
What’s the vibe? If you’re looking for a side-serving of class with your afternoon tea, head to the wood-panelled English Tea Room at Brown’s Hotel. Staff will guide you through their rich bounty of teas and infusions – and can recommend a brew to suit every palate. Our stand included little bagels topped with lashings of coronation chicken, and a mouthful of tomato focaccia accompanied by a delicious goat’s curd with chilli jam and walnuts. Pretty cakes and pastries adorned the top tier, including spiced pumpkin and ginger eclairs, and chocolate, caramel and mandarin tarts.
Price? £55 per person, £65 with a glass of ‘R’ de Ruinart champagne, £68 with a glass of Ruinart rosé champagne.
Dietary needs? 24 hours’ notice is preferred for vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free menus. 48 hours for halal/kosher. The ‘Tea-Tox’ menu is gluten-free.
Times? Daily, noon-6pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Vegan afternoon tea at Cake Boy
What’s the vibe? Veganuary might already seem like a distant memory, but the trend goes on, and one of the sweetest new wheezes is this vegan afternoon tea from Eric Laniard’s Cake Boy – the celebrated London patisserie and cookery school. Expect a glamorous selection of savoury and sweet comestibles ranging from buckwheat petit pain with rocket, Cheddar-style cheese, sun-blushed tomato and basil or a gluten-free mint loaf with pistachio pesto to a gorgeous avocado and Peruvian chocolate cup layered with raspberry compote or a vegan take on the classic Mont Blanc. Those who simply want their afternoon tea ‘with a modern twist’ (dairy and eggs included) can still order the regulation offer – no questions asked.
Price? £40 per person, including a glass of champagne.
Dietary needs? Totally vegan and gluten-free.
Times? Mon-Sat, 1.30pm-4.30pm.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Afternoon tea at the Foyer and Reading Room, Claridge’s
What’s the vibe? Flattering lighting, the scent of fresh roses, classical musicians in the corner: the Foyer at Claridge’s is a class act. This elegant art deco space is where chic A-listers and other ‘people with taste’ come to take tea. The pastries are decent, the just-baked scones even better (look out for the sensational Marco Polo ‘tea jelly’), but at Claridge’s, it’s the savouries that are the stars. Not only are the finger sandwiches moist, full-flavoured and unlimited, but there’s an ever-changing ‘special’: ours was a moreish ‘sandwich’ of buttery sablé biscuits with a green peppercorn-spiked cream cheese filling. Gracious, discreet service is a bonus.
Price? £60 per person (children £30), £70 with a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne, £80 with a glass of Laurent-Perrier rosé champagne, £66 with a glass of non-alcoholic jus de raisin pétillant.
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. 24 hours’ notice is preferred.
Times? Daily, sittings 2.45pm-5.30pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Wyld Tea at Dandelyan
What’s the vibe? Ryan Chetiyawardana is London’s very own spirit wizard, so it isn’t surprising that the afternoon tea at his award-winning bar Dandelyan comes with cocktails that are as tempting before sunset as after. The drinks match the three-course selection of imaginative little sarnies and sweet treats just as a little black dress matches expensive heels. That makes it sound a very girly affair, but it’s pretty obvious that food-lovers of all genders will enjoy the likes of lager-braised bacon jam and confit chicken pinwheels, and blackcurrant and verbena battenberg. All this with a keen price and a view of the Thames. The spirit wizard strikes again.
Price? Full Wyld Tea £58 (including four botanical cocktails), Champagne Wyld Tea £48 (includes a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne), Boozeless Wyld Tea £38.
Dietary needs? All dietary needs can be accommodated with 24 hours’ notice.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Afternoon tea at the Dominique Ansel Bakery
What’s the vibe? Dominique Ansel, the man who created the cronut, has turned his hand to the British afternoon tea. And his version is, unsurprisingly, a seriously conceptual affair. A tiered cake stand arrives with nine spherical works of art, each one connected to a stage of a plant moving from seed to full bloom. So to start, a striking squid ink black choux pastry filled with mushroom, garlic confit and pumpkin seeds. To finish, a mini financier cake adorned with rose petals. The attention to detail is staggering – even scones had jam and cream presented in the form of small chocolate strawberries – and it's hard not to be completely enchanted. The space, however, is a little disappointing – the atmosphere and decor just don't match the magical feel of the food. For avid fans of DA though, this is still an experience not to be missed.
Price? £42 signature, £55 sparkling, £80 splendid.
Dietary needs? They are unable to accommodate any dietary restrictions or substitutions due to the set nature of the menu.
Times? Thursday - Sunday 12pm-4pm
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Afternoon tea at The Promenade and The Spatisserie, The Dorchester
What’s the vibe? Afternoon tea at The Dorchester is a dark horse. The Promenade looks every bit the foyer of a Park Lane hotel: sumptuous, with heavy drapes, plush carpets and marble columns. But dig deeper and you’ll see it’s a breath of fresh air: staff wear tailcoats but are charming and approachable; the crowd is one of sartorially slick Londoners; and best of all, the piano player’s tinkle-list takes in Justin Bieber, Amy Winehouse and even the theme tune to ‘Game of Thrones’. Scones are pedestrian but the (unlimited) finger sandwiches are terrific (elevated by interesting breads, such as caraway seed or walnut), as are pitch-perfect pastries: the moist Battenberg, wrapped in homemade marzipan, is not one we will easily forget.
Price? £58 per person, £68 with a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne, £75 with a glass of Laurent-Perrier rosé champagne, £90 with a glass of Dom Pérignon vintage champagne.
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. Notice on booking is preferred.
Times? The Promenade: daily, sittings 1pm-5.30pm. The Spatisserie: daily, sittings 1pm-2pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Plant-based High Tea at Farmacy
What’s the vibe? Westbourne Grove’s vegan-friendly Farmacy prides itself on its approach to ‘clean indulgence’ – and afternoon teas don’t get more cleanly indulgent than its new plant-based platter. For a start, there are no dairy bits, refined sugars, additives or chemicals herein. It also includes cannabis choccies – albeit the non-psychoactive, apparently health-boosting CBD bit of the plant. Sorry, weed fiends. Elsewhere, there are savoury ‘fancies’ (from raw quiche with spinach ‘cream’ and pickled fig, through to jackfruit and pickled chilli tacos) and sweet bits, the star of which is an edible replica of a dessert apple filled with zingy, palate-cleansing apple compote. This is all washed down with hemp tea and a tea-infused cocktail. Great stuff, naturally.
Price? £42 per person, for a minimum of two guests.
Dietary needs? It’s all dairy, refined sugar and additive free, but for gluten-free alternatives, specify when booking.
Times? Fri-Sun, 3.30pm-5pm. Also available from Monday August 14, 3.30pm-5pm daily for National Afternoon Tea Week.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Fortnum’s afternoon tea at the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason
What’s the vibe? Nothing bad could ever happen here, you think to yourself as you climb the stairs to Fortnum & Mason’s pastel-painted Diamond Jubilee Salon. Cosseting staff go beyond the call of duty to make sure you’re fed and watered in style – our waiter let us taste several different tea blends before we ordered. Although you can ask for a tea with extra ‘savouries’ like Welsh rarebit, the standard one will be more than sufficient for most (especially if you take them up on the offer of refills). The super-buttery scones are exceptional, but save space for Battenberg cake from the trolley.
Price? £52.50 per person (£56 with a choice of ‘rare tea’). Children’s afternoon tea £26.
Dietary needs? Vegetarian afternoon tea is available to order on the day. 24 hours’ notice is preferred for vegan or gluten-free menus.
Times? Mon-Sat, 11.30am-9.30pm, Sun, noon-6pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Afternoon tea at The Bar & Lounge at The Goring
What’s the vibe? The Grace Kelly of afternoon teas, served in The Goring’s gilded lounge. ‘Smart casual’ is the official line outfit-wise, but this is a spread you’ll want to get dressed up for. The sandwiches, in particular, are faultless: perfect little crustless soldiers made fresh to order. Scones (plain or fruity) come tucked up in a napkin nest to keep them toasty warm, and the clotted cream is in ideally-sized scoops. The pastry chef has had fun with the cakes; there’s giant macaron and a blood-orange-mousse dome that looks like a Disney toadstool. The best bit? You’ll be offered refills without having to ask for them.
Price? £50 per person, £62 with a glass of Bollinger Special Cuvée, £72 with a glass of Bollinger Rosé.
Dietary needs? Vegetarian and pescatarian requests can be accommodated on the day, but notice on booking is preferred for gluten-free or dairy-free menus.
Times? Daily, 3pm-4pm (Sat, 1pm-4pm).
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Classic afternoon tea at Town House at The Kensington
What’s the vibe? Feel like royalty scoffing a sumptuous tea in a posh hotel amid the grand stucco avenues of Kensington. Every last detail of the Town House experience – impossibly cosy sofas, the tastefully typeset menu, well-manicured staff – is sublime. A Japanese green tea (far nuttier and more complex than its Chinese cousin) was an ideal starter before horsing into the sandwiches: delectable Devon Red chicken and cranberry, moist cucumber and cream cheese, and rich, complex Argyle smoked salmon. Buttermilk scones were the softest and lightest imaginable. Apple and vanilla mousse crumble was sharp as a tack and artfully presented as a glossy green pyramid.
Price? £42 per person, £54.50 with a glass of champagne.
Dietary needs? Gluten-free menu available.
Times? Daily, noon-5pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Venue says London Landmarks Afternoon Tea; a skyline of scones, sandwiches and sweets, paying homage to the capital’s iconic buildings. Booking now.
Indian High Chai at The Gallery, The Lalit London
What’s the vibe? The jaw-dropping splendour of huge hand-crafted cobalt-blue chandeliers gives this former grammar school hall a real impact – nab a table in the wraparound gallery to truly appreciate it. There’s artistry – and fun – in the Indian High Chai too, which is based on the subcontinent’s street food and includes such delicacies as quail’s scotch eggs dotted with black mustard seeds, feather-light samosas and bowls of bhel puri studded with pomegranate seeds. Best of all, portions are such that you’ll have enough room left for gorgeous cardamom-spiced shrikhand, clotted cream scones and traditional Indian sweets – assuming you haven’t knocked back too much of the milky chai. Enthusiastic waiters are only too eager to top up your painted glass.
Price? £47 per person.
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. 24 hours’ notice is preferred, but not mandatory.
Times? Daily, 12.30pm-5pm.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Afternoon tea in the Palm Court at The Langham
What’s the vibe? We can thank Anna Russell, the 7th Duchess of Bedford, for dreaming up the idea of a mid-afternoon repast back in the 1800s, although it was London’s grand hotels that really ran with the idea. The Palm Court at the Langham was in on the act from the very beginning, and you can still partake of its dainty wares against a palatial art-deco backdrop of plush fabrics, crystal lights and potted palms. The kitchen goes ‘back to the classics’ with speciality sandwiches, home-baked scones, cakes and pastries, all served on Wedgwood china. As for the cup that cheers, the Palm Court offers a choice of 30 blends, all stage-managed by a tea sommelier.
Price? Afternoon tea with Wedgwood £55 (£74 with a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut champagne). High tea with Wedgwood £62 (£81 with a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut champagne).
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. Notice on booking preferred.
Times? Daily, noon-4.30pm Classic or quirky? Classic.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Moroccan afternoon tea at Momo
What’s the vibe? Sidestep the swarms on Regent Street to find shisa-scented Momo, a low-lit café with an array of colourful trinkets adding to the vibe of an exotic bazaar. Vibrant spices are injected into bite-sized items, such as slivers of crisp toast slathered in smoky zaalouk (aubergine and tomato purée). A selection of syrupy maghrébine pastries, flavoured with almond and fig, balanced the more conservative Earl Grey macaron, although the real showstoppers were the lightly crumbling date scones paired with a dulcet quince and prickly pear jam. That, washed down with Moroccan mint tea, poured from a great height to allow oxygenation, makes for a modish (and moreish) twist to an old English tradition.
Price? £32 per person, £42 with a glass of Champagne Moussé et Fils.
Dietary needs? The meal is halal, with vegetarian options available on the day. All other dietary requests can be accommodated with 24 hours’ notice.
Times? Daily, 12.30pm-5.30pm.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Tipsy Tea at Mr Fogg’s Residence
What’s the vibe? The original of three Mr Fogg’s drinking establishments, his Residence is a classy, gentlemen’s club-style haunt filled with emerald green banquettes and mahogany tables. Despite being in the posher part of town, the atmosphere is fun and not stuffy – except for the odd piece of taxidermy on show. The three-tiered tea begins with a hearty selection of sarnies, including tandoori chicken in a soft and fluffy naan, and a doorstop-sized salted butter and cucumber bloomer sandwich. A level up, fresh cream slices cut through silky, oh-so-sweet homemade truffles, and warm fruity scones with blackcurrant jam and cream cheese perch on the top. Best of all? You can wash it down with bottomless ‘gin tea’.
Price? £40 per person including one pot of gin or champagne ‘tea’. £62 for bottomless ‘spirited’ tea or £72 for bottomless champagne tea.
Dietary needs? Allergy-specific menus available on request.
Times? Sat, 2pm-6.45pm, Sun, 3pm-5pm.
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Afternoon tea at the Palm Court at The Ritz
What’s the vibe? As Harrods is to shopping, The Ritz is to hotels: a London icon. This is a place for out-of-towners who’ll revel in its traditions, such as the formal dress code. The high-ceilinged Palm Court, where one takes tea, frames feminine pastels with gilt edging and chandeliers, plus a pianist playing Elton John and Rod Stewart covers. Come if you’ve got a sweet tooth: the (unlimited) sandwiches and scones are somewhat ordinary, but the showstoppers here are the wonderful pastries, from a delectable ‘rhubarb and custard’ choux to a nicely sharp lemon posset macaron. There’s even a dessert trolley for by-the-slice delights (such as an excellent ‘belle époque’ pear tart).
Price? £58 per person (£35 for children), £77 with a glass of Reserve Ritz champagne. Celebration tea £69 per person, includes a slice of cake (£88 with a glass of Reserve Ritz champagne).
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. 48 hours’ notice is required.
Times? Daily, sittings 11.30am-7.30pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Traditional afternoon tea at Thames Foyer at The Savoy
What’s the vibe? Under a lofty glass dome, the sumptuously traditional Thames Foyer, built in 1904, sees Instagramming Japanese girls, sedate celebrating couples and excited groups having a grand day out in an unstuffy but top-drawer setting and to the backdrop of piano crowd-pleasers by Adele, U2 and The Eagles. Our traditional tea began with a perfect (and limitless) selection of finger sandwiches that were so deliciously moreish we promptly asked for more before hoovering up scones with homemade lemon curd, jam and clotted cream. Pace yourself: takeaways, we were delicately informed, are not available at The Savoy.
Price? £65 per person, £75 with a glass of Louis Roederer champagne, £85 with a glass of Deutz rosé.
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. 24 hours’ notice preferred, but not mandatory.
Times? Daily, 1pm-5.45pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
Afternoon tea at The Gallery, sketch
What’s the vibe? As part of sketch’s luxe Mayfair pleasure dome, the velvet-clad dandy-esque Gallery is a lesson in more-is-more eclecticism, a restaurant/exhibition space that’s currently home to more than 200 prints and drawings by Turner Prize-winning artist David Shrigley – he’s even put his own stamp on some of the tableware. Afternoon tea in this decadent pink boudoir is something else – a gorgeous line-up of pretty delights ranging from a caviar course, finger sandwiches and still-warm scones to Victoria sponge from the trolley and assorted ‘petits’ gateaux’ (think upside-down strawberry cheesecake, pear bourdalouse tart, or a sublime caramel and chocolate eclair). Don’t miss a trip to the cluster of egg-shaped toilets, where birdsong is piped into each pod.
Price? £59 per person; £73 with a glass of Pommery Brut Silver champagne; £76 with a glass of Pommery Brut rosé champagne. Alcohol-free afternoon tea £65 (with a glass of sparking grape juice).
Dietary needs? sketch has devised a tailored allergen-free patisserie menu which is suitable for nut, dairy, and gluten allergies, as well as vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian and gelatine dietary requirements.
Times? Daily, 11.30pm - 4.30pm
Classic or quirky? Quirky.
Art Afternoon Tea at the Mirror Room, Rosewood London
What’s the vibe? Koons, Kandinsky, Banksy and Pollock – icons of the art scene who now find themselves celebrated in a novel take on afternoon tea. Dreamed up by Rosewood’s executive pastry chef, Mark Perkins, this sensory extravaganza is a cute fit for the hotel’s high-spec Mirror Room: Koons’s famous ‘Gazing Ball’ is reimagined as a blue glazed sphere atop a confection of chestnut cream, cassis jelly, almond sponge and white chocolate, while Pollock’s ‘drip’ painting yields a cherry brownie with vanilla cream, macaron, cherry and ‘flick art’ chocolate splashed with colour. Of course, you can get trad sandwiches, scones and teas, too, but nothing can beat those starry patisserie exhibits.
Price? £55 per person.
Dietary needs? All dietary requests can be accommodated. Notice on booking preferred.
Times? Mon-Fri 2pm-6pm, Sat noon-7pm, Sun noon-6pm.
Classic or quirky? Classic.
