A Camden street food stall is serving up pasta from a GIANT wheel of cheese

Listen up, London. If you love cheese and carbs (and who the hell doesn’t?) we’ve got big news for you. If you head to KERB Camden Market, you will find a new stall dishing up unctuous portions of fresh pasta from a gigantic, hollowed-out wheel of cheese. That’s the whole concept. Bizarre? Yup. A staggering work of pared-back, cheesy genius? Almost certainly.

The Cheese Wheel, as the stall is known, comes from the bods behind mac ’n’ cheese street-food specialists The Mac Factory. It was initiated after they realised no one was making fresh pasta in the market. Serving it from a gigantic wheel of Grana Padano was the logical next step.

There’s only one dish going: fettuccine alfredo. Handmade pasta is rolled on site, slathered in a white wine and Parmesan sauce (the alfredo bit) and plonked into a hollow in the leviathan 40kg cheese – at which point, we assume, the already substantial formaggio flavours hit a honking, frenzied high.

Not enough? Seriously? Then pimp it out with shaved black truffle, smoked pork and leek sausage or a fricassee of wild mushroom. What the hell are you waiting for?

The Cheese Wheel is at KERB Camden Market, NW1 8AF.

