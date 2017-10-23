A cheese festival is taking over the loveliest museum grounds in London

The Geffrye Museum’s rolling green grounds are an east London gem, and they’re about to get even nicer. Mathew Carver (aka the genius behind The Cheese Bar) is taking over all that period drama-esque acreage for a two-day cheese festival. Running from 11am to 8pm on November 4 and 5, the festival is being billed as a showcase for the ‘new wave of young cheesemakers’; apparently Britain is in the grips of a ‘raw milk revolution’. Other excitements include street food from Raclette Brothers and The Cheese Truck, and a parmesan versus cheddar ‘crack-off’. Our money’s on cheddar. Cancel your Bonfire Night plans.

The London Cheese Project takes place on November 4-5 at the Geffrye Museum, 136 Kingsland Rd, E2 8EA.

Fromage cray? Here are 11 places to go if you’re slutty for cheese.

Want to know whenever something this cheesy happens? Click here to sign up to Time Out.