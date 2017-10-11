A cheeseburger deep-fried bao is about to drop

Street food giant Kerb is turning five, and to celebrate, they’re creating something kind of monstrous. London, meet the cheeseburger deep-fried bao.

It’s a collaboration between wildly popular Taiwanese bun house Bao and burger joint Bleecker, and with a pedigree like that we reckon this little monster will probably taste amazing. A one-off treat, the cheeseburger deep-fried baos are available at Kerb’s birthday party event on October 20 and 21. The party will be held at Kerb’s King’s Cross site, which costs a nifty £5 to attend (baos not included, sadly), and features a number of other dubious mashups: think doughnut panini toasties and vindaloo burritos.

It’s all go at Kerb, with the Camden site getting a facelift last weekend, and there are now five new traders (bringing the grand total to 34). Don’t like change? Don’t panic. Kerb is still the home of the Cheese Wheel. Check out our first look at the new, rebooted space below.

The cheeseburger deep-fried bao will be available at the Kerb Is 5 party, on Sat Oct 21-Sun Oct 22 at West Handyside Canopy, N1C.

Want to know when anything this weird comes to town? Click here to sign up to Time Out.