London's best burgers

Cheeseburger, £6

It’s already got a cult following, and not just because ‘dirty’ has became synonymous with ‘sexy’. DB actually has a rocking formula: cool junkyard chic interiors courtesy of ultra-slick owner Soho House, reasonable prices and exceptional cooking. A blend of carefully selected cuts goes into each patty, for a depth of flavour that when combined with pickles, cheese, lettuce, tomato and condiments, makes for a seriously good bite. But don’t forget the sides: the triple-cooked hand-cut chips and terrific tempura-battered onions rings deserve equal billing.

