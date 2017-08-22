London's best burgers
Burgers have never been so popular – here's where to find the very best in London
The burger. It’s the food trend fave that’ll never die, outliving hot dogs, ribs and kebabs. And rightly so, because the best ones are meaty little marvels: juice-seeping, honking with flavor and far more complex in creation than they’re ever given credit for. Here, in our (not so) humble opinion, are the best burgers in town.
Shake Shack
SmokeShack, £7.50 (single)
‘Oooooh, but it’s better in America!’ I hear you whine. Well pipe down! That may be true, we concede – no idea why, mind – but Shake Shack’s UK eateries do absolutely dandy stuff too. A case in point: the signature SmokeShack burger. It’s a regular cheeseburger (already delish) topped with Applewood smoked bacon, piquant peppers and creamy, sweet, slightly spicy ShackSauce, served up in a little waxed paper jacket. The millennial’s Big Mac, basically.
Hawksmoor Seven Dials (bar)
Kimchi Burger, £16
Hawksmoor’s Kimchi Burger = true Seoul food. This unctuous behemoth was dreamt up by head chef Richard Turner after a trip to South Korea. It’s simple really: a Hawksmoor cheeseburger – already a banger – is topped with beef short rib and spicy fermented cabbage. It was on the first ever bar menu at Hawksmoor Seven Dials and has stayed there for seven years. We’ll neck a Shaky Pete’s Ginger Brew to that.
Burger & Beyond
The Cliff, £10
The Burger & Beyond boys pride themselves on using the best meat (well, they do run their own farm). All beef is hung, aged and butchered by the B&B team. Try it in The Cliff for maximum phwoar – the patty contains 90-day-aged chuck and brisket, pancetta and a tarragon mayo for a touch of gourmet. Trust us, there’s not much room for anything ‘beyond’ this bad boy.
Advisory
Cheeseburger, £6.50
The Advisory, named after the Asian Women's Advisory Centre formerly on this site, is so popular with Hackney locals that it's been known to run out of the brioche buns (and, for that matter, the stand-in brioche hot dog buns), having to serve its patties in the next day's brunch muffins instead. No matter, the three varieties (beef, bacon and veggie) are far better than you'd expect for the £6 price tag, while moreish sides (cauliflower mac and cheese; chilli greens) seal the deal.
Opera Tavern
Mini Ibérico pork and foie gras burger, £8
Mini Ibérico pork and foie gras burger, £8
From the same stable as Salt Yard and Dehesa, this smart and attractive tapas bar – once a Covent Garden boozer – might not be an obvious place to go looking for a burger. But the Opera Tavern mini-burger (if this was a Yankee-themed joint you’d probably call it a ‘slider’) is well worth seeking out. It layers a rich and supremely moist patty (fashioned from top-notch Ibérico pork meat and foie gras) with melted manchego and a crunchy battered onion ring, adds in the gentle hum of red onion jam against aioli and finishes with a few pieces of soft lettuce. Divine.
Honest Burgers
Cheeseburger, £9
It’s a pity that this branch of Honest Burgers doesn’t have quite the same bohemian feel as the Brixton original, but on the plus side, the prime Soho location will make it easier (for most people) to get to. And, let’s face it, we’re here for them burgers: patties fashioned from 35-day dry-aged British chuck steak – courtesy of posh butchers Ginger Pig – topped with the likes of smoked bacon, sweet pickled cucumbers and slices of lip-smacking cheddar. Chips are hand-cut and salt-crusted and there are some not-too-shabby options for veggies, such as the sweetcorn, cauliflower and shallot fritter-in-a-bun.
Stokey Bears
'Grizzly Bear' bacon cheeseburger with bacon jam, £10
The burgers are uproariously good, but so is the atmosphere at this fun food joint. Service is smiley and personal, and the soundtrack flips between Studio 54 floorfillers, gay anthems and Italo piano classics. Order the Grizzly Bear burger served with wrong-sounding-but-right-tasting bacon jam. And wash it all down with beer provided by the East Dulwich Bear Hug Brewery (run by the same people behind Stokey Bears).
Meat Liquor
‘Dead Hippie’ burger, £8.75
Burger God Yianni Papoutis (who first wowed us with his creations from the back of a van) opened this grill-and-booze bar in 2011, but the sloppy, juicy burgers are as knock-your-socks off as ever. There’s ground chuck steak in each one, and all manner of toppings available: chilli, bacon, mushrooms… you get the picture. But our out-and-out favourite remains the ‘Dead Hippie’, where two thin double-stacked patties are anointed with melted cheese, tangy gherkins, finely diced onions and a ‘secret sauce’ so addictive that, if you didn’t know better, you’d think had crack in it.
Smokehouse Islington
Beef burger with Korean pulled pork, £16.50
In the Big Smoke, chef Neil Rankin has become one of the high priests of barbecue. What better to sample his skills than by chowing down on one of his burgers at Smokehouse? Here it comes smothered in a heavily spiced Korean sauce and topped generously with pulled pork of the highest standard. This one's for the meat lovers.
Patty & Bun
‘Smokey Robinson’ burger, £8.75
As you’d expect from the name, the burgers here come both with a properly cooked ‘patty’ and a rich brioche ‘bun’, but the real star turn is the use of own-made mayos and relishes. The ‘Smokey Robinson’, made with ‘smokey P&B mayo’, jammy caramelised onions and crisp bacon, is so good it deserves to be in a burger hall of fame. Fries are of a rustic ilk: skin-on, hand-cut thin chips with flecks of rosemary salt. Perhaps the only downside is that, surprise surprise, it doesn’t take bookings, and gets seriously busy. Our top tip: go on a dreary Tuesday afternoon, and get a bit of burger-shaped sunshine in your life.
Dip & Flip
Bacon cheeseburger, £7.95Forget about the French dips and dive deep into the burger list. The bacon cheeseburger holds a beautifully charred-on-the-outside, pink-on-the-inside patty in its middle, topped with molten cheese and crisp smoky bacon, not to mention long slivers of gherkin, burger sauce and shards of raw cabbage (a smart move: crunchier than lettuce, but with a peppery note). This is all snuggled into a rich, of-the-moment brioche bun. Ooh la la.
Dirty Burger
Cheeseburger, £6
It’s already got a cult following, and not just because ‘dirty’ has became synonymous with ‘sexy’. DB actually has a rocking formula: cool junkyard chic interiors courtesy of ultra-slick owner Soho House, reasonable prices and exceptional cooking. A blend of carefully selected cuts goes into each patty, for a depth of flavour that when combined with pickles, cheese, lettuce, tomato and condiments, makes for a seriously good bite. But don’t forget the sides: the triple-cooked hand-cut chips and terrific tempura-battered onions rings deserve equal billing.
Mother Flipper
Dirty Barbie, £10
Flippin’ ’eck, these burgers are good. Juicy, roughly chopped patties of 28 day aged chuck beef comes perfectly cooked and properly seasoned. Ball-shaped meat mounds are squished down while on the grill, giving patties those delicious seared edges. The buns are soft, bouncy brioche. Toppings, meanwhile, run from the classic (pickles, lettuce, slices of processed US cheese) to the inspired (crisp pieces of streaky bacon ‘candied’ in brown sugar, or slices of hot-and-sweet pickled red jalapeños). But it’s the Dirty Barbie with candied everything – bacon and onions – that we keep coming back for.
Bar Boulud
'Frenchie' burger with cheese, £19
‘Frenchie’ burger with cheese, £19
Well before ‘sliders’ became the burger du jour, Bar Boulud was creating spectacular ‘petite’ burgers with plenty of va va voom. This contemporary bistro, set beneath the Mandarin Oriental hotel (and sibling to the equally A-list NYC original) offers four different versions, including the ‘Yankee’ (the most classic), the Southern-themed ‘Piggie’ (featuring pulled pork and fresh slaw), and the decadent ‘BB’ (with foie gras and braised rib meat). All are worthy of a place on this list, but our favourite is the ‘Frenchie’, where the juicy patty is topped with mellow tomato compote, a slice of soft morbier cheese, and shredded confit of pork belly.
Lucky Chip
'Royale Wit Cheese', £8.95
The nomadic Lucky Chip is currently at buzzy Islington spot the Old Queen’s Head, appropriate since each bite of one of these burgers is like a party in your mouth. Look out for specials on the menu named after famous faces. But of the regulars, the 'royale wit cheese' gets our vote for simply making such a happy mess. It's stacked tall with salad, a tangy special sauce, bacon and American cheese and it beats McDonald's, hands down. Speaking of hands, bring some napkins.
Mac & Wild
Veni-Moo, £10
Veni-Moo, £10
It’s a double patty party at Highland-loving restaurant Mac & Wild, but not like you’d find anywhere else in town. A beef patty and a venison patty cuddle up together between brioche for one hell of a meaty mouthful. Melted cheese and pickles add to the flavour invasion, while those who want even more meat for their money can add candied bacon for £1.70. Let the game begin.
Bleecker St
Double cheeseburger, £9
There are just a few tables at Bleecker St's Spitalfields Market home, so don’t expect much in the way of comfort or ambience. But what you will discover is a stripped-back but hugely satisfying formula for the all-American burger. Show-stopping dry-aged beef cooked pink is complemented by Bleecker’s ‘secret sauce’ that tastes every bit as peppery as McDonald's’ Big Mac mayo (but more upmarket, obvs). Maximise on that meat with a double cheeseburger. Seeded buns are toasted to perfection, mopping up those excess patty juices without ever compromising your vice-like burger grip.
Can't believe Bukowski's and Haché aren't even on the list.
Sceptical of your burger tasting skills now.
Ok so myself and are a friend are conducting reviews of burgers around London, we have just completed week 6 and Big Fernand is not on your list but in our opinions it literally annihilated patty&bun and honest in out detailed reviews. We have between four and nine left to review depending on if we extend the taste challenge from ten places to fifteen, from the list that is here I think we need to add another five destinations!
Http://twomentenburgers.wordpress.com
'Bleecker’s ‘secret sauce’ that tastes every bit as peppery as McDonald's’ Big Mac mayo'. Only, Big Mac Sauce has no pepper in it, and doesn't taste peppery in the slightest. Odd comment.
Meat Liquor is vastly over rated. Fried pickles are over battered, greasy, sweaty horrors and their fries are bland and worse than supermarket frozen jobbies. Burgers are so-so, but I absolutely HATE American "cheese".
Wahleeah in Fulham is one of the BEST burger I have had for a very long time, is worth visiting!!!
JOKE Dip and Flip number 2! I do not agree at all..Anyways, number 1 for me will always be Honest Burgers <3
Still love the VeniMoo burger at Wild Gaming Co.
The best burger in London just touched down at The Miller...courtesy of Bunsmiths
Everyone has been caught in that after-work drinks quandary. The beers are slipping down like bamboo to a panda, but before giving into the call of home it passes through the conscience; should I grab something to eat first?
Those burgers look pretty good and after all it’s about 45 minutes back to the ranch on the tube from here.
Nine times out of ten a casual drinker like myself will resist such urges, not least for fiscal reasons.
But if there really is a higher being watching over us all, he, she or it was looking down on your's truly last Friday.
Most of our group had dispersed before my friend and I made the decision to order from the pub’s new Pop-Up bar menu.
A pair of Buttermilk Fried Chicken Buns boasting free-range chicken, aioli, lettuce, smoked tomato salsa and a portion of triple-cooked chips to share arrived soon after.
To the laymen among us, what we had just purchased was a chicken burger and chips, but nothing could have prepared my buddy and I for the extraordinary effect these humble hot sandwiches were to have on us.
The poultry itself was beautifully succulent, delectable wouldn't be an overstatement, while the breadcrumb coating offered the kind of aesthetics only reserved for TV advertising, but so rarely witnessed in reality.
The contrasting textures of crunch and tenderness set off the initial fireworks. Amid meat like that, the supporting cast could so easily have been rendered irrelevant, but you don’t get labelled as the finest burger in the known universe without every element adding to the experience.
The bun was smooth and toasted to perfection, the lettuce crisp, the aioli creamy and, holding this taste-bud caressing fantasy together, the earthy smokiness of the tomato salsa.
Virtually nothing passed for conversation between us for those five minutes it took to devour these masterpieces, other than the odd gasp of appreciation.
OK, the chips had been slightly overcooked which added the smallest tinge of disappointment, but thanks to these truly magnificent burgers, the potato-based accompaniments felt surplus to requirements.
Get yourself down to Southwark without delay..
The burgers at Autograf in Green Lanes, Harringey are delicious, if not huge. Try the Polish burger made with pork for something a little different.
Burgercraft at the Green Man Pub in Edgware Road. How it has been avoided here when places like P&B and Meat Liquor make it is shocking to me. It is by far the best burger I have ever had. Not visited their other pop-ups but the Juicy Bastard is a work of art!
I know it's a chain, but GBK is incredible for veggie burgers - Billy the Kid with sweet potato fries every time! And because I'm not actually veggie, I can ask for it with baconaise :)
Guilty burger at the wig & gown Holloway road was a melt in the mouth experience. Will be back for more @ £6.00 including fries.
Has to be Bleecker in Spitalfields market. The double cheese is perfection, juicy & pink inside and perfectly charred on the outside in a lovely sesame seed bun, mixed sweet & regular fries plus truly scrumptious vanilla milkshake! Hache comes a close second!
Has to be Hache, every time. None of this rubbish chewy mince you get in most places; these are honest-to-your-very-deserving-taste-buds burgers. If any place is going to cause me to go all Meg Ryan over my food, it's there.
Guilty Burger at the Wig & Gown in Holloway Road is definitely my new favourite burger in London. Highly highly highly recommend !
Wild Game Co's Veni-Moo - love it more than any other burger ever!
Definitely the Guilty Burger! great taste with an amazing price and even better atmosphere!
I second Guilty Burger on Holloway Road - Amazingly juicy burgers at great prices. The vegan burger, and the mushroom burger are second to none! Plus the owners go out of their way to accommodate as much as possible to individual dietry requirements beyond a persons penchant for meat (or not) Best burgers in London by far!+
I went to guilty burger last week and it was amazing. It is on Holloway road. Great value for money. I recommend the murder burger
Guilty Burger - even has great Vegan options (a massive rarity these days!)https://www.facebook.com/pages/Guilty-Burger/1562966863992458
Saw this as a retweet on Twitter! London has SO MUCH burger choice. If I'm in a rush and want a good basic burger - Five Guys does it for me... But when I'm in the mood for a more restaurant/gourmet feel to my burger Hache wins every time!
I'm a big burger fan & can't shout enough about Gone Burger - http://www.goneburger.co.uk ... Seriously tasty sauce, delicious organic, locally sourced meat & damn fine chips too! They're based in Mornington Crescent - I keep going back for more. Super cool burgers!
I can never understand how Hache always gets overlooked in these lists! The option of two different buns, the Angus beef cooked to perfection - I like it on the rare side, so I get very peculiar about it - and the delicious sides, from the sweet potato fries, to the fries and even chips, to give you yet another option! Not to mention the size of the portions. Yes, sometimes you get an awful, near-the-always-opening-door table on the Camden branch, but the service at the Hoxton place has always been exceptional, every single time I've been there. And the Bavarian Burger, with it's melting, thick slice of smoked Bavarian cheese on top of a soft, rare slice of delicious patty, is to die for. No matter how many other burgers I try, this is still my number one option!
Best burger in town is Goneburger at The Pack & Carriage near Camden/Mornington Crescent. Great taste, size and uber friendly service. Yum! http://www.goneburger.co.uk/
Best burger in town is Goneburger at The Pack & Carriage near Camden/Mornington Crescent. Great taste, size and uber friendly service. http://www.goneburger.co.uk/
I am a vegetarian and I have tried the vegetarian burgers at almost all the places mentioned above. But, the one that completely blew me away was at Shepherdess Cafe on 221 City Road. The massive veggie burger with cheese and onions was sumptuously overloaded with two patties and an overgenerous helping of fried cheese and onions, that came with a plate filled with fries! It was, in my London experience, THE BEST EFFING BURGER I had ever had! Strongly, strongly recommended!
Clearly Haché is the best burger joint in London! No doubt about it. Great taste and great portion sizes!
Kua Aina just off Carnaby Street has a great avocado bacon cheeseburger with sweet potato fries!
What no Haché on the list?! Their burgers menu is epic... The Louisiana with peanut butter and the Sunday Roast burger to name a few!!!!
Its a toss up between Five Guys in Covent Garden or that place out the front of Kings Cross (can't remember what its called!)
Wild Game Company is killing it!!!
Cheeky burger without a moment's hesitation! The only reason I go so often to Notting Hill! Best burger ever! The meat is awesome and the burger very tasty! Try it !
No 'Lucky Chip'!!?? Seriously!!??
Goneburger at The Pack & Carriage near Camden/Mornington Crescent are the best burgers I've had in London. http://www.goneburger.co.uk/
Dip and Flip has to be one of the best burgers I have had. I could drown happy in that jus.
I can't believe Bukowski isn't on here....
Easily the best burger I have had in London!
Wild Game Co should be on this list! Best burger I've had in a long long time.
Man dirty burger isn't all that ! its ok .There's this place in tooting called Meat and shake its must try ..the sweet potato fries are so good plus the burgers and shakes are too nice lol
Pretty good, it looks attractive
There is a new stall at Cabbages & Frocks, Marylebone Churchyard (opp Baker Street station) called the Weeping Chef, this guy does all sorts, venison burgers, benny burgers (eggs benedict burgers), proper 100% handmade beef & even Tofu burgers.
They are all awesome and the guy is an ex Masterchef contestant, you wont find tastier!
And don't forget Twickenham now has Mac's Diner which is fast becoming a local favorite for our hand-made burgers, especially the Mac's burger with an onion ring and Mac's own burger sauce. www.macs-diner.co.uk
How can Neon Burgers in Stoke Newington not be in this list? The burgers are deliciouuuuus!
Bleecker burger is certainly missing off this list.
Burger me this is great.
How can you not have Tommi's Burger Joint on Marylebone High Street? Amazing burgers, I could happily eat there for the rest of my days!
The Greedy Cow in Mile End does excellent burgers, in a variety of styles (so the Italian burger has parma ham and mozzarella rather than bacon and cheddar). And tired of beef/ have their camel burger. Or the kangaroo.
@Jeremy Reynolds I think the quality of the Greedy Cow dropped dramatically (and I was a big fan of it). Before I wouldnt mind the price, but now for that quality, that's definitely overpriced!
How can you not mention Gourmet Burger Kitchen ... ?... The kids won't go anywhere else...
@Ali Lol Its good but franchises shouldnt count ! haha