A double decker bus got stuck on a central London street after attempting a three-point turn

A 21 bus is stuck near Bank tube station after its driver appeared to have attempted a three-point turn https://t.co/X1VK8tjbYI pic.twitter.com/uG4lVHW9Jo — delcrookes (@hairydel) April 5, 2017

A London bus driver has found themselves in a bit of tight spot after they managed to wedge a double decker across a busy street in the City. It’s thought the driver was attempting to perform a three-point turn in the route 21 bus before blocking off the narrow road.

Video footage of the incident, which occurred in Cornhill near Bank Station just before 2pm on April 1, shows members of the public attempting to push the bus as it struggled to free itself from between the kerbs.

Adrian Brailsford, who witnessed the scene, told the Evening Standard: ‘The passengers didn’t seem to mind rolling up their sleeves and lending a helping hand. People seemed quite amused by it all.’

It remains unknown how the bus managed to get out of the sticky situation, but people have been quick to point out that the driver’s predicament bore an uncanny resemblance to a famous film scene in 'Austin Powers' – although it's obviously way more impressive/ridiculous with a double decker bus.



In less ridiculous transport news, the night tube strike has been cancelled.