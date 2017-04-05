Good news: this weekend's night tube strike has been cancelled

Last month we brought you news that the long awaited night tube was facing its first strike action after drivers voted in favour of a walk out. However, it looks like we won’t have to get reacquainted with the night bus after all. Phew.

Drivers belonging to Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) unions were due to walk out for 24 hours on Saturday over a dispute about night tube drivers being blocked from applying for full-time work and the terms of over time pay. But, on Tuesday Aslef said both unions have called off the action after ‘clarification’ from London Underground of a plan to end the row.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the proposed walkout had ‘forced London Underground to see sense and stop discriminating against Night Tube drivers over their career progression’. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was ‘pleased’ the unnecessary action had been avoided. We’re pretty pleased, too, that we won’t have to go back to the days of getting three night buses home after a night out.

