A flower-filled pop-up bar is coming to Soho Square

Yes, we know your type. You’re the classy sort who likes their drinking with a side of fragrant bouquets and floral aromas. So say ‘Bonjour!’ to Maison St Germain, a flower-filled pop-up bar coming to pretty-up Soho Square this month and set to be brimming with blossom.

The three-day pop-up is being brought to life by très chic French elderflower liqueur St Germain and is promising immersive floral corridors and staircases, a resident florist and – the pièce de résistance – a bar in full bloom. The style is set to mirror the pure sass of Paris’s ‘années folles’ (‘crazy years’: basically their answer to the roaring ’20s), with a live jazz band and a louche speakeasy upstairs. The booze brand recently hosted a similar pop-up in New York and it looked like this…

The London version will hopefully have as gobsmacking an array of flowery displays made by London-based floral designer June in March. And get set to sample drinks as delicate and aromatic as the decor, with a range of original cocktails being made using the sweet liqueur. Best of all, this surprisingly oh là là setting is bang in the middle of Soho Square. Sadly, we can’t promise doves in lieu of pigeons at the entrance.

Maison St Germain is running Thursday July 27-Saturday July 29, noon to 8pm, at 2 Soho Square, W1D 3PX. Admission free, with one free drink token per guest. Sign up for master classes and for access to the speakeasy on the day.

