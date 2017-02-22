A free cheese and wine festival is coming to east London

Grapes Scott! East London is getting its very own cheese and wine free-for-all. On the first weekend of April, East Village in Stratford will be hosting a free festival to celebrate the famous romance between cheese and wine. The non-ticketed, free event in Victory Park will bring together 25 independent retailers from the cheese and wine world.

Visitors across Saturday and Sunday will be able to sample the likes of truffle cheese from Lombardy and pongy cheddar from the UK’s Jacob’s Ladder dairy. There will also be the opportunity to match cheeseboards and chutneys with delicious wines from global vineyards, represented at the festival. Workshops and talks throughout the weekend will help educate mega fans on the nuances of cheese and wine pairing. And to top it all off, street food traders will be serving arancini, cheese burgers and oozy raclette to hungry punters. You better brie-lieve it!

The free cheese and wine festival is coming to Victory Park on Sat April 1 & Sun 2. Find out more on East Village's website.

