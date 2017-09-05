A fried chicken glazed doughnut is coming to Soho

Something amazing has happened. Soho chicken joint Ma’Plucker have combined our two favourite things – doughnuts and fried chicken – to create our ultimate hangover fantasy food: the fried chicken doughnut. ‘I wanted a super-soft carrying vehicle for the mini-fried-chicken fillets, that are super tender and juicy,” explains culinary director Nick Cuadrado of his creative quest. Apparently all manner of brioches, scones and potato rolls were tried and tested, but no other dough was quite up to the task. ‘The first doughnut fried chicken we tasted brought smiles to our faces.’ We’re smiling too Nick.

Part of Ma’Plucker’s new ‘Dirty Birds and Doughnuts’ afternoon tea, there are three varieties, and they all look so disgustingly delicious we’re going to have to quote the menu in full:

- ‘Elvis fried chicken’ with peanut butter and streaky bacon, served on a jam-filled doughnut

- Spicy fried chicken with jalapeño jelly, served on a honey-glazed mini-doughnut

- Pulled BBQ chicken with apricot jelly, served on a smoked paprika mini-doughnut

Jalapeño jelly? Smoked paprika?! This makes the cronut look very dull, doesn’t it.

Dirty Doughnuts are available at Ma'Plucker, 75 Beak St, W1F 9SS.

