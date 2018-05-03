London’s best doughnuts

They say: ‘We launched as a market stall on Leather Lane in 2014 and specialise in handmade hybrid sourdough – resulting in a stronger crumb and bread-like texture, which absorbs less oil when fried.’

We say: Imagine if a pot of ambrosia, cocoa powder and those foamy banana sweets got together and had a lovechild – voila, you have the Sea Salt Caramel Banana. The name doesn’t quite match the flavours (the sea salt appeared to be MIA) but we quickly got over our it and allowed ourselves to be swept up by the chaos. Some serious alchemy goes into making the dough, which is malty, not overly sweet and remains a talking point in the Time Out office.

Perfect for: Willy Wonka fans.