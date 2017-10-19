A ‘Game of Thrones’ supperclub is coming and it’s called The Red Wedding

GoT fans: Halloween just got a lot more exciting. On Monday October 30, a ‘Game of Thrones’-themed supperclub is popping up in Camden, and it’s called The Red Wedding. If you don’t know what The Red Wedding is, don’t even bother reading on: this is not for you. If you do, we’re 95% sure the organisers won’t *actually* slit your throat at the table. It is billing itself as an immersive recreation of the blood-stained wedding though, with ‘surprises’, so there’s always that thrilling element of chance.

Featuring a five-course meal of dishes from the ‘A Feast of Ice and Fire’ GoT cookbook (yes, this is an actual thing), there’ll be a medieval folk band to serenade you and a troupe of costumed actors re-enacting key moments from the episode. Which sounds kind of amazing and kind of awful, doesn’t it? Most importantly: customers are encouraged to come in costume. So you could go for episode accuracy and dress up as Sir Walder Frey, or live your best life and go as Khaleesi.

The Red Wedding is on 30 October at Proud Cabaret, Mark Lane. Tickets are available from 4.30pm onwards on Thursday 19 October via this link.

