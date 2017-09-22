A giant UV ball pit is coming to Shoreditch

Take one million translucent balls, three ball pits, a 60-metre UV mural and more retro-sweetie cocktails than you can shake a stick at, and what have you got? London’s biggest and best adult ball pit, that's what. Last month, we said a fond farewell to Ballie Ballerson’s old venue in Dalston. But, the goodbyes haven’t lasted for long. They’ve now set up shop in an even bigger venue on Shoreditch’s Curtain Road, packing in more balls than have ever been released on the National Lottery – one million to be exact.

Their new 4,000ft digs also boast a ball pit waterfall, DJs spinning deep house and disco and a bar dishing out cocktails made from your favourite childhood sweets – think Dib Dabs and Skittles.

The new gaff opens on Wednesday September 27 and a two-hour session is £7 from Tuesday to Thursday and £15 on Fridays and Saturdays. But, if you're still waiting on that lottery win you can get half-price tickets to the kidult playground through Time Out.

Ballie Ballerson opens on Wednesday Sep 27 at 97-113 Curtain Road, EC2A 3BS. A two-hour session is £3.75 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday, and £7 on Fridays and Saturdays only through Time Out, here.