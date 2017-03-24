A group of artists are selling framed slices of toast for £275 in Shoreditch

Three people whose identities remain undisclosed but make work under the name ‘Toaster’ have been plastering pictures of their namesake across the globe since 1999 and they show no signs of stopping. They’ve used stickers, stencils and posters to plaster streets, festival and sports stadiums and for their latest stunt they’re filling a London gallery with their household appliance motif.

From what we can make out, there’s no deep and meaningful message behind the imagery, just a weird obsession for the kitchen equipment responsible for bronzing our bread.

Jealous Gallery’s east London site is the location for the trio’s new exhibition titled ‘Toasted – A Pop-Up Show’, and it features hand-painted toasters, branded toast and limited edition screen prints, of you guessed it, toasters. Framed slices of toast branded with the image will set you back a whopping £275, or £295 if you want it presented to you in a hand-finished box. We can’t say we see the appeal, but clearly some people out there think it’s the best thing since sliced bread.

Toasted – A Pop-Up Show by Toaster. Jealous East, 53 Curtain Road. Until Sat Apr 2. Free.

