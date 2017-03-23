  • Blog
In pictures: Tate Modern’s been shrouded in fog

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 1:27pm

 

Fogging hell, what the fog, go fog yourself, quit fogging the duvet, etc etc etc! This morning, Tate Modern finally unveiled the much anticipated Fujiko Nakaya fog sculpture, which will be swirling around the gallery's terrace until April 2, for the duration of the ’Ten Days Six Nights‘ performance art series. Here’s a guide to our favourite things to catch during the show, but in the meantime, look at all of this foggin’ fog!

MIST-ERIOUS!

A post shared by Clare (@smallgestures__) on

 

MIST-IFYING!

A post shared by Mihai Coliban (@mihaicoliban) on

 
A CASE OF MIST-AKEN IDENTITY!

A post shared by Donald (@donald.hyslop) on


FOG YOU MOTHERFOGGER, I’M MY OWN FOGGING BOSS 

A post shared by Rick Keen (@rick_keen) on

 
MORE ART HERE, YOU SILLY FOGGER.

Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

