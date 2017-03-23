In pictures: Tate Modern’s been shrouded in fog

Fogging hell, what the fog, go fog yourself, quit fogging the duvet, etc etc etc! This morning, Tate Modern finally unveiled the much anticipated Fujiko Nakaya fog sculpture, which will be swirling around the gallery's terrace until April 2, for the duration of the ’Ten Days Six Nights‘ performance art series. Here’s a guide to our favourite things to catch during the show, but in the meantime, look at all of this foggin’ fog!
MIST-ERIOUS!
MIST-IFYING!
A CASE OF MIST-AKEN IDENTITY!
FOG YOU MOTHERFOGGER, I’M MY OWN FOGGING BOSS
MORE ART HERE, YOU SILLY FOGGER.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest