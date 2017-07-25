A Kim Kardashian opera and four other shows to see at Grimeborn

Back for its eleventh year, Grimeborn is Dalston’s attitude-packed alternative opera festival. Here are our five show highlights:

1. The Marriage of Kim K

Kim Kardashian’s singing career got cut short after one mercilessly autotuned single. But that hasn’t stopped this brand new show making her the heroine of a Mozart-inspired operatic romp, set at her doomed wedding to Kris Humphries. Fake nails, real drama.

Tue Jul 25-Sat Jul 29. £12-£22.

2. The Cunning Little Vixen

If your interactions with foxes consist of knocked over bins and strange musky smells, head for this fierce animal opera. Janáček’s 1924 work is often revived, but here it’s reimagined with puppetry and dance in a celebration of the underappreciated wonders of nature.

Mon Jul 31-Aug 4. £12-£22.

3. Une Éducation Manquée

This 45-minute 1879 French operetta is as saucy as they come. Two young aristos get a zany crash course in lurrve on their wedding night, in an update performed with Pop Up Opera’s signature tongue-in-cheek verve.

Aug 2. £12-£17.

4. Collision

If you’re into apocalypse movies, this sci-fi opera should blast you into outer space. Set in a world on the brink of destruction, it’s the handiwork of ’20s avant-garde visionary Kurt Schwitters, who never saw it staged. It’s coming to the Arcola in a cabaret-style production.

Aug 17-19. £17, £14 concs.

5. Il Letto

From vengeful divas to storming Valkyries, opera’s known for its strong female roles. But what about the hidden women off stage? This new work intercuts Puccini’s music with narration by his wife, lifting the lid on the real-life shenanigans behind his most famous operas.

Aug 21-22. £17, £14 concs.



Grimeborn is on at the Arcola in Dalston until Sep 2, 2017.

