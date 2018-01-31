0
The top ten theatre openings this month

Our theatre critics pick the new theatre shows they think will wow London this month

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday January 31 2018

London's theatre calendar is flooded with exciting new shows, big names and hotshot directors, and there's no way anyone can see them all. Check out our latest theatre reviews for the full rundown, or shortcut to the list below for ten critics' choice theatre shows opening in London this month that you won't regret booking for.

London's top ten new theatre shows

10
Angry

Angry

Playwright Philip Ridley is known for wild, bleak, fantastical works. His latest show is a collection of stories inspired by everything from the refugee crisis to interstellar travel. They'll be performed as monologues by Georgie Henley and Tyrone Huntley, who'll swap roles each night. 

Read more
Southwark Playhouse , Elephant and Castle Wednesday February 14 2018 - Saturday March 10 2018
9
The B*easts

The B*easts

After causing a stir at the Edinburgh Fringe, actress Monica Dolan's controversial debut play about the sexualisation of children is getting a London transfer. In 'The B*easts', she plays a mother who wants to make her daughter happy, at any cost. 

Read more
Bush Theatre , Shepherd's Bush Monday February 12 2018 - Saturday March 3 2018
8
Dry Powder

Dry Powder

Hayley Atwell stars in this black comedy by US playwright Sarah Burgess about Rick, the owner of a private equity firm, who finds himself in a spot of PR bother after it comes to public attention that he's thrown himself an ultra-extravagent birthday party in the same week his company forces massive layoffs at a supermarket chain.

Read more
Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Until Saturday March 3 2018
7
Gundog

Gundog

Simon Longman's Royal Court debut play 'Gundog' is set on an an isolated farm, and follows two sisters, Becky and Anna, as they try to hold the family together following the death of their mother.

Read more
Royal Court Theatre , Belgravia Until Saturday March 10 2018
6
Dust

Dust

4 out of 5 stars

Milly Thomas’s ‘Dust’ certainly mines a similar seam of humour to ‘Fleabag’, but it’s got a definite USP: its protagonist, Alice, is dead – Fleabodybag, if you will.

Read more
Soho Theatre , Soho Tuesday February 20 2018 - Saturday March 17 2018
5
Frozen

Frozen

Sorry, Disney fans: we're a good few years away from the UK premiere of the stage musical version of the popular cartoon film 'Frozen' . This is a revival of Bryony Lavery's classic drama about a mother whose child goes missing. 'Doctor Foster' star Suranne Jones will anchor Jonathan Munby's production.

Buy tickets Read more
Haymarket Theatre Royal , Soho Friday February 9 2018 - Saturday May 5 2018
4
The York Realist

The York Realist

Peter Gill's landmark 2001 play is a story of two young men who fall in love against a backdrop of the historic York Mystery Plays. Robert Hastie will direct this exploration of class, family and longing.

Read more
Donmar Warehouse , Covent Garden Thursday February 8 2018 - Saturday March 24 2018
3
Jubilee

Jubilee

This intriguingly audacious project from the experimental Chris Goode Company is a stage adaptation of Derek Jarman's surreal 1978 punk film, in which Elizabeth I journeys forward to the time of Elizabeth II's silver jubilee and hooks up with a rampaging gang of murderous girls. Toyah Willcox – a veteran of the film – stars.

Read more
Lyric Hammersmith , Hammersmith Thursday February 15 2018 - Saturday March 10 2018
2
Long Day's Journey Into Night

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Widely considered the very peak of the American theatre canon, Eugene O'Neill's devastating 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' gets a fresh revival. Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville play the Tyrones, patriarch and matriarch of a shattered American family. 

Buy tickets Read more
Wyndham's Theatre , Covent Garden Until Sunday April 8 2018
1
Girls & Boys

Girls & Boys

The Royal Court winter season is notably low key and international… with the exception of this, as film star Carey Mulligan hooks up with enigmatic super-director Lyndsey Turner to tackle the latest from 'Matilda', 'Utopia' man Dennis Kelly. 'Girls & Boys' depicts a whirlwind romance that has broken down into something dark and disturbing.

Read more
Royal Court Theatre , Belgravia Thursday February 8 2018 - Saturday March 17 2018
