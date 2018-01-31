The top ten theatre openings this month
Our theatre critics pick the new theatre shows they think will wow London this month
London's theatre calendar is flooded with exciting new shows, big names and hotshot directors, and there's no way anyone can see them all. Check out our latest theatre reviews for the full rundown, or shortcut to the list below for ten critics' choice theatre shows opening in London this month that you won't regret booking for.
Need somewhere to stay while you're taking in a show? Check out the best hotels near the West End.
London's top ten new theatre shows
Angry
Playwright Philip Ridley is known for wild, bleak, fantastical works. His latest show is a collection of stories inspired by everything from the refugee crisis to interstellar travel. They'll be performed as monologues by Georgie Henley and Tyrone Huntley, who'll swap roles each night.
The B*easts
After causing a stir at the Edinburgh Fringe, actress Monica Dolan's controversial debut play about the sexualisation of children is getting a London transfer. In 'The B*easts', she plays a mother who wants to make her daughter happy, at any cost.
Dry Powder
Hayley Atwell stars in this black comedy by US playwright Sarah Burgess about Rick, the owner of a private equity firm, who finds himself in a spot of PR bother after it comes to public attention that he's thrown himself an ultra-extravagent birthday party in the same week his company forces massive layoffs at a supermarket chain.
Frozen
Sorry, Disney fans: we're a good few years away from the UK premiere of the stage musical version of the popular cartoon film 'Frozen' . This is a revival of Bryony Lavery's classic drama about a mother whose child goes missing. 'Doctor Foster' star Suranne Jones will anchor Jonathan Munby's production.
The York Realist
Peter Gill's landmark 2001 play is a story of two young men who fall in love against a backdrop of the historic York Mystery Plays. Robert Hastie will direct this exploration of class, family and longing.
Jubilee
This intriguingly audacious project from the experimental Chris Goode Company is a stage adaptation of Derek Jarman's surreal 1978 punk film, in which Elizabeth I journeys forward to the time of Elizabeth II's silver jubilee and hooks up with a rampaging gang of murderous girls. Toyah Willcox – a veteran of the film – stars.
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Widely considered the very peak of the American theatre canon, Eugene O'Neill's devastating 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' gets a fresh revival. Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville play the Tyrones, patriarch and matriarch of a shattered American family.
Girls & Boys
The Royal Court winter season is notably low key and international… with the exception of this, as film star Carey Mulligan hooks up with enigmatic super-director Lyndsey Turner to tackle the latest from 'Matilda', 'Utopia' man Dennis Kelly. 'Girls & Boys' depicts a whirlwind romance that has broken down into something dark and disturbing.
Rules For Living at National
I saw this play at a preview and wished I had not bothered. Very lazy writing: Alan Ayckbourn light; I did not think you could get lighter, and precious few laughs. Acting good
went to see ' Jeeves & Wooster ' at the Duke of Yorks , but felt it went on too long although it did keep us out of the rain for a few hours ! the best thing was Steven Mangan's interpretation of silly muddle headed Wooster, and he does have a great face for comedy ! oh well . . .