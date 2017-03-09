A Lincoln City FC pub is popping up in London

Londoners love an underdog, right? But do we love an out-of-town underdog?

Lincoln City FC has had a replica of its famous hometown pub The Lincoln Imp recreated in London to celebrate the club making it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The pop-up pub will open its doors on Holloway Road on Saturday to welcome the influx of away footie fans as the team takes on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s the FA Cup dream for Lincoln City, as the non-league team take on the Premier League side, and to help LCFC fans celebrate, a free bottle of Budweiser will be given out to each supporter before kick-off at 5.30pm.

The Lincoln pub’s landlady Avril Pickard will be behind the bar in the Lincoln Imp imitator, bringing with her pub memorabilia and the famous imps that mark the entrance to the boozer back home. A traditional Lincolnshire spread will be laid on for those feeling a bit homesick, complete with Lincolnshire sausages and the famous Lincolnshire Poacher cheese. It'll be like a home away from home!

Although, somewhat randomly, retired footballer Graeme Le Saux (below) will be there on the day too, to get behind the underdogs. Sorry, Gunners.

The Lincoln Imp (formerly The Edward Lear) is at 471 Holloway Rd, N7 6LE. Sat Mar 11, noon-5.30pm.

