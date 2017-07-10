  • Blog
A London chippy is serving deep-fried strawberries for the Wimbledon final this weekend

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 2:03pm

Hot-battered strawberries are now a thing and you’ve got Wimbledon to thank for it. To celebrate the tennis final this weekend, ace fish-and-chip shop Sutton & Sons will be serving up an unusual twist on a Brit summer classic: deep-fried strawberries with a pot of dipping cream. Sutton & Sons is promising strawbs with ‘delicious crispy coatings and warm centres’ which makes us feel a bit ill, really, but also strangely patriotic. We’ll try anything for Andy!

Battered strawberries and cream are available at Sutton & Sons’ Islington, Hackney and Stoke Newington branches on Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16 for £3.50.

Prefer your Wimbledon food when it’s free? Get free strawberry cake this week at Yo! Sushi.

 

