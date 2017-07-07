Dessert alert! Get free strawberry cake for the last week of Wimbledon

Vaguely leading question: how are you planning to celebrate the second week of Wimbledon? Well, Japanese sushi'n'street-snacks peeps YO! Sushi are doing it by kindly giving away slabs of ginza strawberry cake to the first 100 customers through the doors of its London sites, from Monday July 10 until Sunday July 16. For free! Tennis cake!

Whether you like tennis, or just the tradition of strawberries and cream that comes along with it, be sure to bag one of these neat twists on an old classic (and eat through the sorrow of your fave player crashing out, obvs). Ginza, set, match.

Prefer your tennis-flavoured food a bit spicy? Then check out the Tandoor Chop House’s ‘Andy Murray Curry’.