A Mayfair hotel is launching a ‘Wicked’ (the musical) afternoon tea tomorrow

An afternoon tea themed around ‘Wicked’ the musical is launching at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park tomorrow. Which feels like an unexpected move from a luxury hotel, but we kind of like it. Promising to explore the ‘untold story of the Witches of Oz as they try to defy gravity,’ the tea will feature strange delights such as a matcha and hazelnut finger topped with Glinda’s sparkly shoe. There’s also a cake which looks like it’s decorated with green breasts, so make of that what you will. The ‘munchkin’ price (they’re calling kids munchkins, of course) is £28, but if you’re not a munchkin it’s £53. Apparently there are 40 rare teas, though. So wrong it’s right?

Wicked afternoon tea launches tomorrow at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. To book, call 0207 2013828.

