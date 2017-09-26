  • Blog
A ‘Michelin-starred dumpling’ just landed in London

By Kitty Drake Posted: Tuesday September 26 2017, 3:38pm

It’s National Dumpling Day today, and the dumpling gods have provided. Chinatown’s Dumplings’ Legend has teamed up with Michelin-starred restaurant Pied à Terre to create the first ‘Michelin xiao long bao’.

We don’t want to split hairs here, but technically, an actual dumpling can’t win a Michelin star. This little fella does sound pretty fancy, though. Smoked eel and foie gras will be the central ingredients, and each dumpling will be hand-wrapped and folded 18 times (a requirement for proper xiao long bao, dontcha know?).

Available from today (September 26) for three months only, ‘Michelin Dumplings’ will be sold at distinctly un-Michelin prices: three for £9. 

‘Michelin dumplings’ are on the menu from September 26 at Dumplings Legend, 15-16 Gerrard St, W1D 6JE.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

