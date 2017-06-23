A mindful fashion pop-up is coming to London

In excellent shopping-without-the-guilt news, east London arts and events group JaguarShoes Collective has teamed up with Lissome, a London-based online store dedicated to mindful fashion. For one day only, Stratford’s art and bar space RedYellowBlue will play host to the physical incarnation of the shop from creative director Dörte Lange.
Bringing together London’s brightest and best conscious designers, the pop-up will display a beautifully curated selection of fashion, accessories and homeware, marking a clear shift in the industry, with customers becoming increasingly concerned with exactly where stuff comes from.
In addition to all the shopping you’ll want to do, there’ll be a ticketed panel discussion in the morning before the pop-up begins.
Tue Jun 25, 11.30am-5pm. 27-30 Victory Parade, E20 1EY.
