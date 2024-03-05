Ready to splash the cash? Plan your shopping spree with our guide to the capital’s best shops

From top-tier off-licences to under-the-radar vintage shops, specialised delis, plant havens and everything in between, we’ve shopped (and dropped) our way through the capital’s retail offering. You really can buy whatever you want in this city – you just need to know where to look. That’s why we’ve put together this definitive list of the capital’s 100 best shops for 2024.

You won’t find massive famous ones like Liberty, Harrods and Hamleys here: everyone knows them. You won’t find obvious high street names or the big shopping centres either. But you will find a selection of excellent independent shops and some real quirky places you might have never known existed. Did someone say a butcher which turns into a listening bar? What about an expert collector of old-school tech? A bookshop which specialises in witchcraft? Or a boutique where you’ll find gorgeous retro furnishings for bargain prices?

This is our ultimate guide to shopping in the capital. Just don’t blame us if you get a little carried away next payday.

Chiara Wilkinson is Time Out London’s Features Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

RECOMMENDED:

London’s best secondhand shops, picked by experts

The best markets in London for shopping and browsing

The best car boot sales in London