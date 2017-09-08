A Moroccan medina is set to brighten Queen of Hoxton’s winter rooftop

It’s that time of year where our favourite rooftops pack up their shit and shut up shop for the year. Summer is over and by the end of the month, so are rooftop bars. That's unless you’re Queen of Hoxton, where a Moroccan-style medina will be taking over the rooftop for the winter months, promising a serious case of the cosies.

The Moroccan Medina launches on Thursday October 26 and will be in situ until the end of March 2018. This takeover promises a rooftop riad full of the colour, smells and sights of a Moroccan souk, with plenty of exotic drapes and cushions decorating the rooftop’s winter wigwam. Outside the wigwam, the bar is aiming to recreate the famous cacti-filled Jardin Majorelle with a few green and spiky plants of their own cropping up under the glow of fairy lights.

At the bar, they’ll be serving spiced hot buttered rum and shimmering gold pomegranate bellinis as well as a rainbow vegan mezze board for on-trend bar snacking. And of course there’ll be fragrant mint tea with rose, with the option of slinging in a nip of booze for good measure.

The Moroccan Medina will be open on the roof of Queen of Hoxton, 1 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3JX, Monday-Saturday, 4pm-10pm.

