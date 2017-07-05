A new branch of Breddos Tacos is coming to Soho – and it’s going to be a big one

Taco traders Breddos Tacos caused a bit of a sensation when they opened their first permanent restaurant in Old Street, and now they’re blessing us with a sequel: Breddos Taqueria on Kingly Street. Yup that’s right, this taqueria is coming to Soho – and with an 84-cover capacity, it’ll be twice the size of the original. Plus, there’s a dedicated mezcal and margarita bar in the basement.

Opening this September (two months to go, people) Breddos Taqueria will also features a breakfast menu – a first for them. Their morning tacos look good but we’re feeling a bit wary about one particular dish on offer: confit pork memelas with black beans and scrambled eggs, with an optional add-on of grasshoppers. Yeah, grasshoppers. There’s also a new specially designed pizza oven for tlayudas (Mexican pizzas) – which we only feel good about, so not all change is scary. But if it all gets too much you can always hide out in that basement bar.

Breddos Taqueria opens in September at 26 Kingly St, W1B 5QD.

