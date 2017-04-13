A new ‘diet’ prosecco is coming to London

It’s an age-old quandary: you want to down a bottle’s worth of Berlusconi’s tears (that’s prosecco, FYI) to yourself, but you’re damned if you’re sloshing back that many calories in half an hour with summer just around the corner.

But not anymore. A ‘light prosecco’ has landed in London, promising fewer kcals (65 per glass compared to 80 – these things add up) and 75 percent less sugar than your regular fizzy plonk. Gancia Leggero is available in the following pubs (drum roll/breathe in):

Cannick Tapps (City), Green Dragon (Croydon), Britannia (Monument), Argyle (Farringdon), Temperance (Fulham), The George (Woodford), The Green (Shepherd’s Bush), Vineyard (Islington), William Blake (Old Street), Earl Of Camden (Camden), Alice (Aldgate), Bonds (Mayfair), Crutched Friar (Fenchurch Street), Minors (Tower Hill), Famous Cock Tavern (Islington), Nags Head (Islington), Pembroke Castle (Primrose Hill) and Trader (Whitecross).

Got it? Got it. Beach-ready bottoms up to that!

