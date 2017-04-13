  • Blog
A new mural in Camden shows Amy Winehouse as a smoking and regal Britannia

By Amy Smith Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 6:07pm

Amy Winehouse’s favourite Camden boozer The Hawley Arms has been adorned today with a majestic new mural. London-based artist Reuben Dangoor has painted the legendary singer sitting in a tranquil English garden. She is depicted, quite rightly, as Britannia – the Roman icon for Great Britain – sat on a bench, smoking a fag and clinging on to her shield.

This isn’t the first time painter Dangoor has painted musicians into a classical setting. His series ‘Legends of The Scene’ depicted grime stars Dizzee Rascal, Stormzy, Kano and Giggs as landed gentry in seventeenth-century style.

Here’s Skepta riding a white horse:

 

Which music icon will he immortalise in paint next? We’re putting in our request for Prince now.

