A new mural in Camden shows Amy Winehouse as a smoking and regal Britannia

Amy Winehouse’s favourite Camden boozer The Hawley Arms has been adorned today with a majestic new mural. London-based artist Reuben Dangoor has painted the legendary singer sitting in a tranquil English garden. She is depicted, quite rightly, as Britannia – the Roman icon for Great Britain – sat on a bench, smoking a fag and clinging on to her shield.

This isn’t the first time painter Dangoor has painted musicians into a classical setting. His series ‘Legends of The Scene’ depicted grime stars Dizzee Rascal, Stormzy, Kano and Giggs as landed gentry in seventeenth-century style.

Here’s Skepta riding a white horse:

Which music icon will he immortalise in paint next? We’re putting in our request for Prince now.

Check out the other key spots in London connected to Amy Winehouse.

We count down the best Amy Winehouse songs.

Revel in Amy Winehouse's inimitable wit with her best quotes.