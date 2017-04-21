  • Blog
A new Prince mural has appeared in Camden for the anniversary of his death

By Amy Smith Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 11:00am

A mural of Prince has appeared on the outside Camden’s Electric Ballroom on the anniversary of the legend's death. Prince played a surprise 'open soundcheck' gig at the music venue back in February 2014. The mural covers the loading doors of the venue's back entrance on Kentish Town Road and sees a typically sexy-ass Prince emanating an astral rainbow light from his 'fro. This isn't the first street art tribute to Prince in London, he also popped up, framed, in Turnpike Lane. The Electric Ballroom piece also appears only days after a tribute to Amy Winehouse appeared on the wall of nearby Hawley Arms

The Electric Ballroom piece was commissioned by climate charity 10:10 after news of Prince's philanthropy and interest in solar panels came to light following his death last year. The charity are using the mural to kickstart a six week campaign to raise £50,000. The money raised will provide solar panels to groups across the UK including the Sufra NW foodbank in Wembley and the LGBT+ Switchboard helpline based in Islington.

The mural will remain on the loading doors of the Electric Ballroom until Prince's birthday on June 7. 

By Amy Smith

Amy is deputy Music & Nightlife editor at Time Out London.

