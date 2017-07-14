  • Blog
🍦A ‘pay-by-emoji’ ice cream van is coming to Clapham Common this weekend🍦

By Kitty Drake Posted: Friday July 14 2017, 4:25pm

It’s National Ice Cream Day this Sunday and ice creamiers around the world are doing weird shit to celebrate. We reckon this ‘pay-by-emoji’ ice cream van might be the weirdest. Here’s the deal: Wall’s are driving a tiny ice cream van onto Clapham Common and giving away tiny ice creams in exchange for emojis. And we know that picture makes it look like a regular-sized man is crouching behind a cardboard cut out of a tiny ice cream van but Wall’s have assured us this is a real van, and that there will be real ice cream. All you have to do to claim it is Tweet this code @walls:

☀️ 😊 🍦 #GoodbyeSerious

Appropriate hashtag, no? It’s all a bit ridiculous, but apparently there are snack-sized Feasts on offer – and that sounds like a magical combination of cute and tasty. Tbh, we’d tweet a lot worse for free ice cream. 

The ‘pay-by-emoji’ ice cream van will be giving out free ice creams on Clapham Common from 11am-4pm this Sun Jul 16.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

