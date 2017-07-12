  • Blog
Ice cream burger, anyone? Eat weird ice cream at this new Spitalfields pop-up

By Kitty Drake Posted: Wednesday July 12 2017, 5:37pm

Mowie Kay

We’ve all had an ice cream sandwich – but an ice cream burger? That’s intriguing. Wall’s are launching a new Spitalfields pop-up ice cream shop, called Soft Republic, this Friday, July 14. The burger, which costs a fiver (cones are £3), is just one of their inventive takes on fast food classics. There’s a hot dog too.

The menu at Soft Republic is DIY-style. Here’s how it works: you pick from five bases (burger, cone, hot dog, coffee float and a mysterious sounding ‘magic box’), then you customise away by adding toppings and sauces. The sauces sound pretty standard tbh (think chocolate and strawberry) but the toppings are a bit more unusual – there’s Froot Loops on offer, for one thing. As in, the American cereal. You can make the burger/ice cream/cereal mashup you never dreamed of. Fill yer buns.

Soft Republic opens Fri Jul 14 at Old Spitalfields Market (111b Commercial St) and runs until early September.

Fancy a normal ice cream? Here’s our roundup of the best cold stuff in the city. 

