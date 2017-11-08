A peanut butter fondue bar is coming

Fancy a two-hour sesh with a massive vat of peanut butter? Well, come November 24, you can live that dream. Forget cheese fondue, a peanut butter fondue shop is popping up for two days in Old Street. It's a pre-Christmas miracle.

The brainchild of healthy food brand Whole Earth (loved by middle-class parents everywhere), the fondue bar will offer sweet and savoury options, including original peanut butter and an intriguing sounding chocolate peanut butter. Tickets are a bargainous £4.99 and guarantee you 120 minutes of uninterrupted, all-you-can-eat peanut butter dipping. We are tempted to just lick it from the pot.

The peanut butter fondue bar will be popping up from November 24-25 at Perseverance Works, 25-27 Hackney Rd, E2 8DD.

Love weird food? Check out our roundup of the quirkiest restaurants in London.

Want to know whenever something this amazing happens? Click here to sign up to Time Out.