A pop-up Heinz baked beans café is coming to London

A new foodie pop-up is on its way to Selfridges and it’s sure to set your pulses racing. Celebrating 50 years since the iconic advertising slogan ‘Beanz Meanz Heinz’ was first used to sell us the tomato-drenched snack, a Heinz Beanz café will be setting up shop in the iconic department store’s Foodhall for four weeks. The café will be serving up tasty dishes putting a modern twist on the student staple, including beans with crispy bacon, beans with ham hock and beans with scrambled egg, all of which come with the option of adding extra cheese (yes please!)

To further honour the beany anniversary, you’ll also be able to get your hands on limited-edition ‘Beanz Meanz Heinz’ cans decorated with artwork featuring different takes on the famous slogan, all of which aim to give a snapshot of the part the humble baked bean plays in our lives. Any bean-boffins out there will also have the chance to nab a collectable can personally signed by Maurice Drake, the advertising copywriter who came up with the slogan back in 1967. Although with only 50 of the cans available, you'll have to be quick if you want a sloppy spoonful of the action.

The Beanz Meanz Heinz Bar is open from March 27 to April 23, with dishes costing £3. Customers can turn up between 9am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, or 11.30am to 6pm on Sundays. Limited-edition 'Beanz Meanz Heinz' cans are for sale in the Selfridges Foodhall at £2 each and the 50 Maurice Drake Collectable cans will be sold on Wednesday April 5 in store and via the Selfridges website, priced at £10, with sales limited to one purchase per person.

