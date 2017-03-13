A sheep café could be opening in London

We’ve had a cat café, a bunny café and a not-so-cute blobfish café (that last one thankfully never materialised). Now, London could be getting its first sheep café. Yep, ewe better baa-lieve it. It’s called Sheepland, naturally, and will be serving up sandwiches, salads and various desserts, while Jake and Jenny (they’re the sheep, FYI) roam around the café.

There’s just one snag: the organisers need your help to make it a reality. They’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign and are hoping to get 500 ‘bookings’ (which really means donations – as each donation will be rewarded with as many visits as you like to the café) to launch the woolly paradise. Writing on the crowdfunding page, the organisers say that if the event is a success, there’s a 'big chance that Sheepland will become a permanent café’.

No details yet on where Sheepland might pop up, but the website declares it’s set to open for three months in spring of this year. If it does go ahead, the place will probably be rammed.

Find out more about Sheepland.

Want more cute critters? This map shows all the animals the London Fire Brigade has rescued.