A posh kebab joint called Fanny's is coming to London

If you didn’t already feel naughty enough about your penchant for a late-night kebab, this will help. Fanny’s Kebabs is coming to London! The posh kebab joint with a cheeky name is set to launch a pop-up throughout March at Soho pub The Sun & 13 Cantons. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of ‘lazy lamb shawarma’ for £7.50 with Persian fries on the side.

Fanny’s Soho pop-up will be followed by a permanent site in Shoreditch later in the year, where guests are told to expect a beach shack appearance alongside poshed-up delights off the grill.

Beyond the menu and that name, there's even more reason to get excited about Fanny’s. Claude Compton is behind the operation, the chef from Time Out favourite Claude’s Kitchen. He’s joined by friends James Morris and Jacek Bilinski who run the Tommy Tucker pub with him in Fulham. Ten weeks ago the trio launched a crowdfunding campaign that raised £150,000 in just 17 minutes, so there’s clearly a lot of interest in Fanny’s. We can't say we're surprised.

