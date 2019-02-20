London’s best restaurants for kebabs

February 2019: We’ve added three eateries that put a deliciously different spin on the kebab theme: in Soho, there’s Berenjak (a hip Persian hangout with modern ways) and Le Bab, which does posh open kebabs served on flatbread like Danish smørrebrød. Elsewhere, vegan döner kebabs have hit the street, courtesy of What the Pitta! in Camden, Shoreditch and Croydon.

Kebabs, whether they’re enjoyed on the way home from a night out, or in a buzzy restaurant dishing out Turkish cuisine, are one of life’s great joys. We've tried and tested the very best of these meaty treats that London has to offer – here’s a list of our favourites.