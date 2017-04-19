  • Blog
A quarter of London pubs have closed since 2001

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 1:09pm



You might need a stiff drink after this: a new report from City Hall reports that the number of pubs in London has fallen by 25 percent in 15 years. On average, 81 London pubs have closed every year, and two East End boroughs (Barking & Dagenham and Newham) have lost more than half the pubs they had in 2001.

The figures come from a new report conducted by City Hall and the Campaign for Real Ale, which (it’s planned) will become an annual audit to keep an eye on pub closures. The only good news for drinkers comes from Hackney, which reported a slight overall increase in the number of pubs. Oh, and there’s another silver lining: one way to help stem the spate of closures is for Londoners to visit their local more often. Cheers!

Without further ado, here are London’s best pubs still pulling pints.

