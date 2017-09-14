A restaurant that’s going to 20 countries in 20 months is coming to London

This has to be the most travelled restaurant in history. A genuinely bat-shit concept (in a good way), this pop-up is travelling to 20 different countries in 20 months, and now it’s coming to west London on October 5. Called One Star House Party (we like this name), so far they’ve popped up in the streets of Mumbai, on night trains in Vietnam and the base camp of Everest. Everest. One Star House Party is the restaurant world’s answer to extreme sports, basically. Which we love, because we’ve always been more drawn to eating than mountain-climbing.



Headed up by chefs from top restaurants including The Ledbury and Noma, One Star House Party will serve an eight-course menu in a gallery near Notting Hill and Shepherd’s Bush, designed to showcase the team’s favourite dishes from around the world. In residence for four weeks, you can reserve from tomorrow (Friday September 15), but spaces are likely to fill up, fast. We reckon Notting Hill might be a bit of a step down from Everest tbh, but West London is a trek for most of us, we suppose.

One Star House Party will be in residency at the Unit 1 Gallery, Workshop, 1 Bard Rd, W10 6TP from Oct 5-Nov 3.

Like your food with a slice of adventure? Check out our roundup of the quirkiest eateries in town.