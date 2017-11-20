A roast turkey raclette party is coming

Would Christmas dinner be improved if it was smothered in melted cheese? Hell yes. Which is why we’re feeling pretty excited about a cheesy pop-up in Clapham that’s pairing raclette with roast dinner. The Raclette Bar launches its Christmas menu tomorrow (Tuesday November 21) and it’s basically raclette (melted Swiss cheese) plus turkey and gravy. Sounds wrong? Yes, but when we look at that picture something deep inside of us screams that it’s right. It’s available for one month only, and you need a minimum of 12 people in your party to book this unholy cheesy Chrimbo mash-up. The chances of getting 11 of your more sensible friends interested in pouring gravy on cheese are admittedly slim. But dare to dream.

The Raclette Bar’s Christmas menu is available November 21-December 21 at The Treehouse, 409 Clapham Rd, SW4 7SH.

