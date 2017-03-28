A second Veggie Pret is opening in Shoreditch next week

After initially opening as a one-month trial, Pret’s veggie pop-up has not only stuck around as a permanent fixture in Soho, but is now getting a new meat-free sister shop in Shoreditch. That’s right, vegans, vegetarians or anyone trying to cut back on their carnivorous cravings will now have two Veggie Pret paradises to explore in the capital.

Plans for Pret’s veggie expansion have been on the cards after sales at the original Broadwick Street pop-up increased by 70 percent in June, defying predictions that they would fall by 30 percent.

The new veggie store will open on 57 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3QD, on Tuesday April 4, a location picked ‘based on high levels of vegetarian sales in the area’, according to CEO Clive Schlee. The shop will also open with 20 new recipes on the menu, including a vegan macaroni cheese, which Pret says has taken the best part of a year to perfect, and a vegan chocolate brownie. Who said vegan food was all mung beans and spiralised courgettes?

Veggie Pret will open on April 4 at 57 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3QD.

