A smokin’ barbecue pop-up is coming to the South Bank this summer

Sun’s out – time to get your buns out. Pop-up maestro Jimmy Garcia’s BBQ Club is returning on May 20. This year it’ll be on the South Bank, and it looks like chargrilled paradise.

Set across two levels right on the water, the BBQ Club will feature a walk-up barbecue bar downstairs (bar + barbecue = genius) as well as a swankier sit-down dining experience up on the roof. Everything at the bar will cost less than a tenner, and it all looks suitably smoky – particularly intriguing is the vegetarian BBQ Box which features charred nectarine.

Upstairs there’s a pricier six-course tasting menu for £45, plus a bar serving gin, wine and ten-pint beer kegs. There’s also the rather romantic option of toasting your own s’mores under the stars, which makes the BBQ Club pretty much the perfect summer date spot.

Be warned, though: Jimmy’s got such a dedicated following you’ll need to book ahead to get yourself some riverside summer lovin’.

BBQ Club will run between May 20 and September 31. Reserve your table here.

