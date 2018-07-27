The best rooftop restaurants in London

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Coq d’Argent’s four view-tastic terraces – just like every other City slicker in town. Book lunch on the restaurant terrace for a side of sunshine with your dover sole or roast rack of lamb. Otherwise, keep the bills in check by snacking on a cheeky miniature croque monsieur or some garlicky escargots from the bar menu on the garden terraces. There’s also an alfresco lunchtime grill – all the better for emptying your wallet and filling up on steak in the open air.

Terrace open year-round. The grill serves Monday-Friday, 11.30am-3pm; Saturday, noon-1am; Sunday, noon-4pm. The bar and terrace are open Monday-Thursday, 11.30am-midnight; Friday, 11.30am-1am; Saturday, noon-1am; Sunday, noon-4pm. Bar snacks are served 5pm-11pm.

